A teenager was taken into custody Wednesday night following a reported hit-and-run crash.

Pueblo had an area blocked off an area near 4th and Ogden at about 9 p.m. Early into the investigation, authorities believe a 19-year-old woman was involved in a crash, tried to flee the scene, but didn't make it very far.

The teen was taken into custody and only minor injuries were reported in the incident. Police believe the suspect may have been under the influence.