Police say several people shot and some hit by vehicles at Charlotte block party

At least two people are dead and a dozen others wounded or injured after numerous people were shot and some hit by vehicles early Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police say there is evidence multiple shooters were involved. The people hit by vehicles were trying to flee the scene.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the north side of the city around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car. When officers arrived, there were hundreds of people at the scene, where what police called an "impromptu block party" was being held, culminating Juneteenth weekend celebrations. Photos showed bunches of balloons on the ground.

Suddenly, shots went off, according to police. Nine people were hit and two of them were confirmed dead. The other seven were brought to hospitals, with at least five of the seven suffering serious injuries.

Five people trying to flee the scene were hit by vehicles, police said. Their injuries were minor.

No suspects were in custody.

Witnesses said the Juneteenth celebrations had been peaceful leading up to the shooting.