Pueblo police and S.W.A.T respond to home

Pueblo Police were called out to a home near the 400 block of East Summit and Adams in Pueblo. The road is blocked off at Adams while crews are on scene. The bomb squad showed up to check the house for some sort of explosive inside.

Police have been aware of the person who lives in the home for awhile and reportedly has pending charges.

Police were called to the home just after 7 P.M. and it is still an active scene.

Our crews are on scene working to learn more information, we will update the article as soon as we know more.