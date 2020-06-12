Police investigating two overnight robberies

Colorado Springs Police are looking for suspects involved in two separate robberies.

The first one happened at 3200 Austin Bluffs Parkway around 2:30 Friday morning. Officers say three men entered the business with weapons. They took off with some merchandise. Officers checked the area but found no suspects.

The second robbery happened about two miles away at the 4300 block of South Carefree Circle. Police were called to the business around 4 A.M. Officers say they looked for two suspects in the area but could not find anyone.

Police tell us they don't know if the two robberies are related.