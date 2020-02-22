Man shot and killed in southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive Saturday night. It is the third shooting in the city within 24 hours.

Investigators were called to an area near the Fountain Springs Grove Apartments after 7:30p.m. Saturday. CSPD tells 11 News an adult male was shot and killed

PIO Newton enroute to the shooting in the 4300 Block of Fountain Springs GV. ETA 30 min. Media staging at 1740 Jet Wing Dr. — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 23, 2020

Police have not released any details about any possible suspects.

11 News has a crew on scene working to learn more information.