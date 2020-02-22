Man shot and killed in southeast Colorado Springs

Updated: Sat 8:23 PM, Feb 22, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive Saturday night. It is the third shooting in the city within 24 hours.

Investigators were called to an area near the Fountain Springs Grove Apartments after 7:30p.m. Saturday. CSPD tells 11 News an adult male was shot and killed

Police have not released any details about any possible suspects.

11 News has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

 