Law enforcement investigating shooting at Carl's Jr.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating after shots rang out a fast-food restaurant overnight.

Law enforcement responded to the Carl's Jr. near Galley and Powers at 3:30 Thursday morning. 11 News is still working to confirm if the shooting happened outside or inside the restaurant.

Police have not confirmed injuries but tell 11 News they have everyone involved "contained," including the shooter. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Both Springs police and El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to the initial call because the restaurant is close to both jurisdictions.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.