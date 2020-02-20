Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping in northeast Springs neighborhood

Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping after a child thought he was being followed on the way to school Thursday morning.

The little boy was in the area of Golf Club Drive and Peterson when he got the feeling he was being tailed by a strange vehicle and reported it. Nearby Sand Creek High School was put on a short lockout from about 8:45 a.m.-9:05 a.m. during the initial police investigation.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department told 11 News the child had taken a different route to school, and it was not yet clear if he was being followed or just got spooked. Police are taking the incident very seriously regardless, the spokesperson said, as they do in any instance where a child may have been at risk.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.