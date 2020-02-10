Police investigate afternoon shooting in Colorado Springs on Monday

Police were called to a reported shooting in Colorado Springs on Monday.

The victim was found in a neighborhood just west of Austin Bluffs Parkway between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway on the northeast side of the city. Officers were on scene in the 7900 block of Antelope Valley Point at about 3:30 p.m.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries as of 4:45 p.m. At that time there was no suspect information available.

If you have any information on this crime or notice anything suspicious in the area, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.