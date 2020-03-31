Police in a Colorado city warn of possible $1,000 fine or jail time for not following stay-at-home order

The police department in one Colorado city sent out a warning Tuesday following multiple reports people were not following the governor's stay at home order.

Canon City Police say they don't want to issue a fine or summons, but will if they need to. The department has received multiple tips about young adults gathering in groups across the city.

"Everyone is reminded that a violation can result in a fine of $1000 and/or jail time," Sgt. Steven Huskey with the Canon City Police Department wrote in a release.

The message is simple, but some people aren't taking it seriously.

