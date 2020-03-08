Police, firefighters rescue man from 3rd-story ledge at Antlers Hotel

A man is back on safe ground after rescuers helped him of third-story ledge Saturday evening.

Police spent hours trying to help the man after finding him on a catwalk high up on the side of the Antlers Hotel parking garage.

"Officers spent about four hours trying to talk the individual down without success," the police department wrote of the incident on the CSPD blotter.

Hotel staff and Springs and Fort Carson firefighters got involved, and eventually the group of rescuers was able to use an air cushion and construction lift to get the man down.

There's no word on why the man, since identified as Gerald Kimble, was on the ledge. Police say he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Kimble faces trespassing charges.

