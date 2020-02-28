Police asking for help identifying suspect(s) in Friday morning shooting

At 3:11 a.m. Friday morning, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 1800 block of S. Chelton Rd.

This is just west of S. Academy Blvd.

When officers arrived they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say he was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect/ suspects have been identified at this time. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.