Officer-involved shooting on Springs' west side

Springs police are confirming an officer-involved shooting on the west side Monday morning.

At the time of this writing, authorities confirm no officers were hurt and there is no continuing threat to the public, but could not say anything more. It's unknown if a suspect was hit and what their condition is.

Around 8:30 a.m., people living in the 1200 block of West High Point Lane were told to shelter in place. We are told by a spokesperson with CSPD that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.