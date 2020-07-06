Police: Wrong-way driver tries to flee scene, arrested for DUI

Bystanders stopped a driver from fleeing the scene after police say he crashed into a tree and tried to leave his injured passengers behind.

The crash happened just before 8:30 Sunday night on South Circle Drive north of Airport Road. According to police, the driver was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes and ran off the side of the road.

"Despite two passengers in the vehicle being injured, the driver attempted to flee on foot but was detained by passersby," a CSPD lieutenant wrote on the police blotter.

Police say both passengers suffered serious injuries. They were transported to the hospital after receiving first aid at the scene. The driver was also transported to the hospital.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Jessie Lahr and faces DUI and vehicular assault charges.