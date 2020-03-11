Police: Woman reportedly kidnapped in her own car at 8th Street 7-Eleven

Police are searching for a woman reportedly kidnapped in her own car.

The victim was inside a 7-Eleven in southwest Springs making a purchase at the counter when she saw someone climbing into her vehicle, which police say she had left running in the parking lot.

According to witnesses, the woman yelled that her kids were inside the car and shot out the door. She was last seen jumping in front of her moving vehicle, which hit her, then pounding on the windows before getting inside herself. The car took off.

Police told 11 News they reviewed surveillance video and did not see any kids in the car, but the possibility they were inside is still under investigation.

According to police, the suspect had been inside a pickup with at least one other person when the victim pulled into the parking lot. The truck pulled out of the 7-Eleven at the same time the suspect left in the stolen car. That vehicle is described as a smaller, older-model two-door truck, possibly a Ford Ranger.

The kidnapping and carjacking suspect is described as a heavyset white female with short brown hair and tattoos on her chest, arms and wrists. A photo can be seen at the bottom of this page.

The victim, who can be seen in a surveillance still at the top of this page, is described as a slim mixed-race woman with dyed blue hair and tattoos on her chest. Her vehicle is described as a sedan, possibly silver and possibly a newer-model Toyota, also pictured above this article.

The 7-Eleven is located at the corner of 8th Street and Arcturus Drive a couple of blocks north of Cheyenne Boulevard. The crime was reported around 12:45 a.m.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Editor's note: We originally reported that the photo below this article was the second person in the pickup. We now know it was the suspect in the carkacking/kidnapping and have updated the article with the new information.