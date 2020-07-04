Police: Suspects set car on fire with bottle rockets

Colorado Springs Police say a group of suspects set a car on fire by throwing bottle rockets into the back seat early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Abbey Pond Lane for an arson investigation Saturday. The caller reported a group of suspects threw approximately 20-30 bottle rockets in the backseat of a car which set the car on fire.

The victim reportedly told police several cars in the neighborhood were damaged or broken into Friday morning.

Investigators say the car that was set on fire was unlocked.

There is not much of a suspect description to go off of. Police say they took off in an unknown direction. An investigation is ongoing.