Police: Suspected drunk driver gets stuck after hitting man with their car

Police say a suspected drunk driver got themselves stuck after hitting a person with their car and trying to leave the scene.

A Pueblo police officer went by the 7-Eleven on East 4th Street Saturday night to check out a report of an "unwanted party" at the store. When he got there, he located a man who had been hit by a car.

"The car got hung up on a concrete stoop in front of the store’s side door, so the driver couldn't leave," Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted. "Other officers quickly arrived to assist."

With the help of a tow, the car was eventually moved. The driver did not get to go with it, as the driver was taken into police custody for suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault.

The victim was not seriously hurt.