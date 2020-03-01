Police: Suspected DUI driver causes multi-vehicle crash

An alleged drunk driver lost control of his pickup and crashed into multiple vehicles Saturday night.

Police say the driver was headed southbound on North Academy when he hit the other cars near the North Carefree intersection. 11 News has not confirmed the number of vehicles involved, but our reporter who was at the scene said he saw four vehicles that may have been part of the crash.

One person inside the truck was hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The crash was reported just after 9:45 p.m. The roadway was closed for several hours, reopening around 3 Sunday morning.

The driver police say caused the crash was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Depascal. Depascal faces several charges including DUI and vehicular assault.