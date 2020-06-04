Police: Residents threatened with gun, turned into pursuit

Police say a reported home invasion, turned into a pursuit late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Pueblo police tweeted that a suspect reportedly broke into a home on N. Lacrosse Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and threatened the residents with a gun.

Officers arrived quickly, but saw the suspect escaping in a car driven by another male. When officers attempted to stop it, the car reportedly fled and started a pursuit. Officers called off the pursuit after the car reportedly drove down the wrong way of Cesar Chavez highway.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, officers reportedly located the suspect again in a different car on Carteret and Summit. The suspect and driver were both taken into custody.

The home invasion suspect was identified by police as 28-year-old Christopher Lee Archuleta. Police say the driver was identified as 30-year-old Demetrio Rivera. Both were charged with burglary, menacing and more.