Police: Pueblo man tased after showing up at ex-girlfriend's home with baseball bat

Pueblo police say they tased a man after he went to his ex-girlfriend's home with a baseball bat overnight.

The suspect has allegedly been sending his ex threatening text messages all night, then showed up with the bat just after midnight. The victim's stepfather came outside to try to scare the male off with a pistol and accidentally fired a shot at the ground.

Police say it was at this point they were called to the home Woodsorrel Court on reports of a domestic disturbance with shots fired.

"Officer Thomas DeCesaro arrived and the ex was still there with his ball bat," Capt. Tom Rummel wrote later on Twitter of the incident. "Officer DeCesaro twice ordered the male to drop the bat or he would be tased. He refused and Officer DeCesaro deployed his Taser."

Once the suspect was subdued, he was arrested and taken to the Pueblo County Jail. He has not been identified.

No one was injured when the shot was fired, and no charges related to the accidental shooting have been reported.