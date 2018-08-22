Man handed 74-year prison sentence for robbery spree in Colorado Springs

A man was recently sentenced to 74 years in prison for a robbery spree spanning across Colorado Springs in 2018. His undoing was a motorcycle crash.

The sentence was handed out to 42-year-old Joshua Lee Youngblood on July 28. Police shared the details of the sentence on Thursday publicly.

For eight months, the man found guilty for a long list of robberies managed to elude Colorado Springs police. Police say he first struck at a Staybridge Inn & Suites in early January of 2018 and continued his spree over the next several months, with his last reported robbery at a Safeway pharmacy on 6520 S. Academy Blvd. in late June of that year.

Police were able to identify Youngblood as the man behind the crimes, but they weren’t able to catch up with him until a motorcycle crash in Teller County on Aug. 18 of 2018. While deputies responded to the crash, they learned Youngblood had warrants out for his arrest.

Colorado Springs officers eventually executed a search warrant at a home on the 1100 block of North Weber Street in Colorado Springs and a home on the 1600 block of 15th Street in Penrose. Several firearms and drugs were recovered and connected to Youngblood.

Youngblood was found guilty for following robberies:

Jan. 9, 2018:

April 11, 2018:

May 28, 2018:

May 28, 2018:

June 7, 2018:

June 8, 2018:

June 9, 2018: Starbucks, 3104 W. Colorado Ave.

June 13, 2018: Safeway pharmacy, 840 Village Center Drive

June 27, 2018: