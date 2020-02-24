Police: Officer wounded by man trying to escape hospital

A man allegedly whacked a police officer in the head while trying to escape Memorial Central Sunday evening.

Police say the suspect was struggling with hospital security as he tried to flee the building, and the officer had jumped in to help.

"The officer sustained a moderate injury from the blow to the head but was able to assist security personnel with securing the suspect," the police department wrote on the CSPD blotter.

After the suspect was detained, the officer was treated for his injuries.

The suspect is facing second-degree assault on a peace officer charges. He did get to leave the hospital -- to go to jail.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Zaleb Tanksley.