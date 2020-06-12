Police: 17-year-old drunk driver crashes into tree; passenger seriously injured

Police say one person was seriously injured when a teenager was reportedly drunk driving and crashed into a tree.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the 900 block of N. Cedar Street around 10 p.m. Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found the unrestrained passenger was seriously injured.

It was determined the 17-year-old driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation showed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southwest on Palmer Park Blvd. When it turned southbound on N. Cedar Street, the Jeep reportedly turned wide, struck a parked vehicle and drove into a large tree.

The unrestrained passenger was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver was arrested for DUI and Vehicular Assault.