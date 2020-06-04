Public playgrounds to open in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Friday

A number of facilities are set to open in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this Friday as people continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Springs announced it is opening all of its 137 playgrounds but is limiting 10 people at a time. There will be signage posted at each park.

The city added the following request for voluntary compliance:

-Continue to physically distance, staying at least 6 feet from members of other households .

-Stay home other than getting tested if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms.

-Avoid recreating in public spaces if anyone in your household is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

-Encouraged to wear a mask while recreating.

Details on the June 5 opening are below:

City Park Dog Park will resume regular hours of 6 am. To 10 p.m. beginning this Friday. Please note that the maximum capacity of dog owners/patrons will be limited to twenty-five (25) or less in the large section and ten (10) or less at any given time in the small section of the dog park. We are asking patrons to limit their visit to the dog park to 30 minutes or less to allow for others to have a similar opportunity.

Playgrounds and Outdoor Fitness Equipment will be open to maximum capacity of 10 individuals at any one time. Again, we are asking that our customers limit their visit on their favorite playground to 30 minutes or less to allow for others to have a similar experience.

Park Shelters and Gazebos will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Groups utilizing each park shelter/gazebo must consist of ten (10) patrons or less. No reservations will be made for any park shelter/gazebo until further notice.

Softball Fields will be unlocked for first-come, first-serve adult and youth team practice use. Groups utilizing the ball fields must consist of twenty-five (25) people or less. No tournaments will be allowed.

Parks and Recreation Department programming will have priority use of the Softball Fields for the upcoming T-Ball, PAL Baseball, and City Park Adult Softball programs which have not been cancelled and are scheduled to beginning mid-June to early July. T-Ball and Adult Softball registration deadline is Monday, June 15th.

Tennis Courts have been open since May 1st to very strict conditions. These conditions now allow doubles to play.

Local Professional Disc Golf Association volunteers will begin reattaching the lower baskets at each disc target at the City Park Disc Golf Course later this week. The course has been open since May 1st.

The City of Pueblo is also working on getting outdoor swimming pools open. City Park Pool is scheduled to open for lap swimming and swim team practice on Monday, June 15 and for public swimming sessions on Friday, June 26th. Mineral Palace Park Pool is scheduled to open for public swimming sessions on Friday, June 26th, while Bessemer Park and Mitchell Park Pools are scheduled to open on Friday, July 3.