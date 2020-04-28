Playgrounds in Colorado Springs remain closed during "Safer At Home" order

Summer-like weather is driving people out of their house during the "Safer At Home" order in Colorado. Colorado's governor encourages folks to get outside and stay near their neighborhoods, but only if they plan on practicing good social distancing.

Playgrounds were closed during the "Stay At Home" order in Colorado Springs, and they remain closed during this new phase.

The topic is covered in the latest executive order:

"Individuals may participate in local and personal recreation in outside public spaces, as an authorized Necessary Activity, in groups no larger than 10 and practicing social distancing maintaining 6 feet between participants. Travel for recreational purposes should be limited to your own community like your county of residence or traveling no more than about 10 miles. Playgrounds and playground equipment remain closed.

The closure of playgrounds is obvious at some Colorado Springs parks. With signs posted and even yellow caution tape draped over some of the playground equipment.

The following is posted on the City of Colorado Springs website:

-Playgrounds and pavilions are closed. These areas are considered high risk for increasing transmission. The Manitou Incline is also closed.

-No group activities or recreation with people outside of your residence. Outdoor sport courts and skate parks remain open for individual use only.

-Refrain from touching shared surfaces, including sports equipment.

-Wear a face covering.

-Do not use parks, trails and open spaces if you are exhibiting symptoms. If you or your children are experiencing symptoms, it’s important to stay home when sick.

-Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails. Bring hand sanitizer with you to clean your hands if soap and water are not available.

-Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from other parties at all times. How far is six feet? It’s about the same distance as a pair of adult skis. Know what this looks like and practice it. In many cases, especially on trails, this may mean creating a single-file line. If this is not possible, find an alternate location or depart that space.

-While on trails, warn other users of your presence before you pass, and step aside to let others pass. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

-Users may find public restrooms closed. Be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.

-Bring water or drinks. Public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.

-Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trace, take everything out to protect park workers.

Parks, trails and open spaces remain open.