Plane crash at Buena Vista Airport, pilot seriously injured

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The pilot of a small plane survived a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the single-engine aircraft was taking off at the Buena Vista Airport at about 1:47 p.m. While just becoming airborne, the plane reportedly hit the runway and burst into flames. The plane came to rest at the end of the runway and the pilot was able to escape the wreckage by himself.

The pilot was originally taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a regional burn center. The pilot has not been publicly identified.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

