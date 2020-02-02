NTSB investigating plane crash on DOC property in Penrose

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in Fremont County. A spokesperson tells 11 News 3 people were on board the Piper PA-28. We are working to learn more about any injuries.

The Fremont County Sheriff confirmed that an airplane "went down" Sunday afternoon outside of the Fremont County Airport and on Department of Corrections' property. The Sheriff said several have been taken to the hospital.

NTSB says the crash happened around 2:00p.m. An investigator will be on scene Monday morning.

Department of Corrections is the lead investigating agency. Public Information Officer Annie Skinner sent us the following statement:

At approximately 1:58pm an emergency call came in about a possible small plane crash on Department of Corrections property in Canon City. At this time the scene has been secured by the Colorado Department of Corrections with assistance from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and is on their way to the scene. At this time, we do not have any confirmation about who was on board the plane nor the extent of injuries.

Media will not be able to access the scene as it is on DOC property.

No additional information will be available today. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

11 News has a crew on the way and we will update this article with more information as we get it.