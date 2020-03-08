Pilot OK after crashing in Colorado River near Utah state line

A pilot escaped without serious injury after crashing his plane in the Colorado River Saturday morning.

The 37-year-old pilot, who hails from Grand Junction, was flying back from Moab when he went down in Knowles Canyon near the Utah/Colorado state line.

Rescue crews from four agencies responded to the crash. Sister station KKCO reports boats and a helicopter were used. The single-engine plane landed upside down in a shallow part of the river near the shoreline.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says the pilot no worse for wear, fully conscious when crews got on scene and only sustaining minor injuries. No one else was on board.

It's unclear what caused the crash.