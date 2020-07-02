Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and have been exploring every option to put on a safe event, while acknowledging that the safest course may be to postpone or cancel the 2020 Rodeo," PR Director Nikki Wall for the event wrote in a release. "We are committed, first and foremost, to the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, rodeo fans, competitors, vendors and partners – as well as the larger Colorado Springs community. In the spirit of safety for all, the Board voted unanimously to cancel the Rodeo for 2020 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020."

The rodeo has been a tradition in Colorado Springs since 1937. The 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is now slated for July 14 through the 17 of 2021.

Information regarding refunds for tickets purchased can be found by contacting the Norris Penrose Event Center box office at 719-635-1101