Pikes Peak construction halfway done; summit house set to open in spring

The Pikes Peak Summit House is halfway complete, and is expected to be opened next spring.

Pikes Peak Summit House construction 7/7/2020

11 News got a first look at the construction site 14,000 feet up. Construction started two summers ago, and is currently on track to open in the spring despite a snowy winter and the coronavirus pandemic.

"The workers have safe distancing, and luckily the crews work apart. They’re outside in the environment," said Jack Glavan, Pikes Peak manager.

The extensive project will have views all throughout Colorado, and even on clear days will show Denver. Visitors can still go up top, as the current summit house is still open from the 1960s.

Construction workers are constantly dealing with all weather restrictions, like high winds, snow and lightening. Crews say, luckily though, May and June had good weather that allowed them to make progress in the building.

"If we’re working outside, you’ll have 50, 55, 60 mile an hour winds, the workers aren’t going to be able to work safely up here so we have to take all that into account," said Glavan.

