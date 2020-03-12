All Pikes Peak area schools announce future closures over coronavirus concerns

Schools in Colorado started announcing extended closures on Thursday tied to concerns over coronavirus, COVID-19.

Details on closures could change at any time, it is best to visit your school district's website for the latest and most accurate information.

Most schools are on a normal schedule for March 13 and will be closed from March 16 to March 27. The planned closure could change. Some of the school districts have Spring Break during this time period.

Starting Monday, March 16, the following El Paso County and surrounding county school districts will close school facilities for a period of 16 days. This action is an attempt to slow the potential spread of infection. The closure will be from March 16 through March 27. We will reassess the situation as we get closer to that end date, and decide if students and staff should return on Monday, March 30.

The schools part of the March 16-27 closure include:

Colorado Springs School District 11

Academy School District 20

Manitou Springs District 14

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

Elbert 200

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Pikes Peak BOCES

Miami-Yoder JT60

Harrison District 2

Hanover School District #28

Lewis-Palmer School District #38

Cripple Creek-Victor School District

Colorado School for Deaf and Blind

Calhan School District

Peyton School District

Woodland Park School District

School District 49

Widefield School District 3

Ellicott 22

If you run a business and are closing down due to coronavirus concerns, email news@kktv.com with the details including a contact number. We won't be able to add every business, it will be based on a case-by-case scenario.

