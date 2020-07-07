Pikes Peak Workforce Center opens temporary location for job searching

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center announced they have opened a temporary location to serve job seekers in person. Appointments are needed for these services.

The new location is at 1049 N. Academy Blvd. It opened in late June and will remain open through December 11, 2020.

"This location is large enough to serve 50 job seekers at a time, at computers spaced six feet apart." the media release states.

Appointments are for two hours, with 30 minutes in between for staff to sanitize the computer stations.

To schedule a time job seekers can call 719-667-3700 or CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE .