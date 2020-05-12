Pikes Peak Library District starting curbside service May 13

Bookworms, rejoice! Pikes Peak Library District is launching its first-ever curbside service starting Wednesday.

"While our libraries must remain closed to the public for the time being per the Safer at Home order, curbside service will allow us to accept returns and deliver the holds our patrons have been patiently waiting for," said library district Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears. "after working closely with El Paso County Public Health, we feel confident this model will be safe and workable for both staff and patrons, which is our top priority."

How it will work: Each library will have its own curbside hours and procedures, so people are advised to call 719-389-8968 or visit ppld.org/curbside for more information on their branch.

Book drops and return bins at each library will be open 24/7 for people to return their library materials. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being placed back in circulation.

Patrons can, of course, still continue using the library remotely as they have during the pandemic.

"We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to make our digital resources available and provide new experiences virtually during our temporary closure. We’re excited that PPLD can now expand those services since not everyone can easily and readily use the Library remotely from home," Spears said.