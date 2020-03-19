Pikes Peak Hill Climb postponed until late August

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is joining the growing number of events that are canceling or postponing in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“As all Americans understand in these challenging times, there are numerous factors that may influence the decision to postpone, cancel, or reschedule major sports events, domestically and internationally - including the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The safety of our competitors, fans, volunteers and partners is our major concern as we move forward, the PPIHC Chairman of the Board Tom Osborne said in a statement sent to the newsroom Thursday.

The race has been postponed to Sunday, Aug. 30. The hugely popular Fan Fest, which PPIHC says attracts more than 30,000, has been rescheduled for Aug. 28.

"Our Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family is important to us, and we believe this is the best option today. We feel confident that race teams, competitors and their crews, along with our loyal fans will support this change. We know this race is iconic and tremendously important to the auto racing world and our community, but the safety and health of everyone involved is our top priority,” said Executive Director Megan Leatham.