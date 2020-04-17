Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Business Relief Fund for small businesses

El Paso County Economic Development announced they soon will be accepting applications for its Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Small Business Relief Fund.

This community based, grant- funded program will provide financial assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone.

Applications will begin to be accepted Monday, April 20 and the deadline is May 2, 2020.

In a press release, a spokesperson for El Paso County says that their goal is to start allocating grants to eligible businesses in May 2020.

For more information on the fund and who is eligible, and how to apply or donate- please CLICK HERE .

