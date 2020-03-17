Pikes Peak Community College remains open, extends Spring Break

Pikes Peak Community College remained open as of Tuesday. They sent out the following information to students:

-PPCC is OPEN and essential student services remain available including computer labs, advising, counseling and more. The complete list of services can be found at ppcc.edu/covid.

-Spring Break has been extended. It will take place March 16-27 with students returning on March 30.

-On March 30, many of our classes will transition to online. However, several classes especially those with hands-on engagement like nursing and Law Enforcement Academy will be held on campus with as much social distancing between students as possible.

-We are stepping up our facilities disinfection protocols with all campuses being deeply sanitized over the next two weeks.

-All campus events are cancelled until further notice.

-We have no identified or suspected cases of COVID-19 on our campuses.

