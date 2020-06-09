Pikes Peak Community College plans to resume in-person classes this fall

Pikes Peak Community College will be welcoming students back on campus in August.

The college announced Tuesday their intention to resume in-person classes on all campuses. The fall semester starts Aug. 24.

Students will have options for in-person, online and hybrid classes, the college said.

In addition to classes, services such as bookstores, IT support, computer labs and Child Development Centers will be available.

"To maintain safety, the college will continue to follow the governor’s guidance, and state and local health department guidelines about social spacing, the wearing of masks, and hygienic cleaning standards of public spaces. Plans will continue to be refined based on the latest information from public health officials as well as student input," the college said.

