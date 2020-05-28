2020 Pikes Peak Ascent canceled

The Pikes Peak Ascent is the latest sports casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After monitoring the situation over the previous weeks, the Pikes Peak Marathon Board announced the difficult decision to cancel the iconic half-marathon race, explaining that the very nature of the race with its unique mountaintop finish would make social distancing extremely difficult.

"This is not a decision the Board of Directors came to lightly,” said Ron Ilgen, President of Pikes

Peak Marathon, Inc. in a statement on the race website Thursday. "... The size and format of this event, a one-way race of 1,800 runners to the top of Pikes Peak with van transportation to the base, drove the decision to cancel it outright. Both the large number of runners and the need for safe transportation off the summit are problematic due to COVID-19 restrictions. With social distancing requirements, race organizers could not secure enough vans or volunteer drivers to carry runners down safely and in a timely manner.

"As well, with the summit being an active construction site, there simply isn’t sufficient space to protect hundreds of runners as they queue up for the ride back down, especially in adverse weather."

The board is hopeful that the marathon -- which unlike the Ascent, sees runners go up and down the mountain, finishing in Manitou Springs -- can still go on as scheduled with some modifications.

"Due to the limited number of runners allowed in the marathon, and because most runners self-power themselves off the summit, race organizers are hopeful that a variance will be approved to allow the historical event to take place in 2020," the board said. "... That said, if the race is held, it won’t look like it has in past years. The board is examining every

aspect of the race including the aid stations, post-race parties, awards ceremony, etc."

Ascent runners will be given the following options:

Defer to 2021: Runners who defer will be granted a no-cost entry into the 2021 event before it opens to the general public. If you have a valid qualifier for 2020, it will be honored for the 2021 event.

50/50 donation and refund: Half of your entry fee will be refunded, half will be donated to El Paso County Search and Rescue and the Rocky Mountain Field Institute. Runners who select this option will be permitted to register for the 2021 event before it opens to the general public. You will also be locked in at the 2020 price. Furthermore, if you have a valid qualifier for 2020, it will still be good for the 2021 event. There will be no need to re-qualify for 2021.

Full Refund: We will issue a full refund for your registration. Please allow five to 10 days for us to process your refund, and then an additional five to 10 business days for your card provider to show the refund.

Ascent runners will have until July 1 to choose an option.

Marathon runners who wish to withdraw from the 2020 race will have until June 20 to do so.

Click here for the letter from the race board.