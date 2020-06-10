Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers offering reward following deadly Springs shooting

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in last month's deadly shooting at Memorial Park.

On May 22, CSPD officers responded to a shooting at 1605 East Pikes Peak. A group of about 50 people were gathering for a vigil in honor of a woman who had recently passed away.

Reports show a car drove by the vigil and shot several times into the crowd, hitting three men. One of those victims died at the hospital.

Individuals may submit information safely and anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477

