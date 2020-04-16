Pictures of a Colorado Springs high school student portray her senior year during the COVID-19 pandemic

No prom. No after-school sporting events. No traditional graduation ceremony.

As more and more districts across Colorado announce they are switching to remote learning for the rest of the school year, the reality of a global pandemic is being felt on a daily basis in so many ways. A virus that is stripping this year's senior class of moments meant to be carried with them for life.

Marina Ward shared photos of her younger sister with 11 News. Photos that capture the harsh reality felt by students across our country. She also had a message she wanted to share with the public.

"Sienna and I wanted to capture what it feels like to be a senior through this time," Marina wrote on Facebook. "Being told 'People are dying' really doesn’t make the pain or what you’re missing go away, and I’m so sad for students of all ranges. This phase of life is all they know, and it’s so important to remember that although you feel your issues as an adult are bigger, they only know this."

Sienna is a student at Discovery Canyon High School.