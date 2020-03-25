Pickup sliced in half after crashing in southwest Colorado

A driver is lucky to be alive after a violent crash on a Colorado highway Tuesday afternoon.

The pickup smashed into a cliffside at nearly 100 mph, splitting the truck in half. The engine burst into flames, and the seriously injured driver was trapped in the cab.

A San Miguel County deputy and other drivers, who had all just seconds before narrowly missed being hit by the pickup, rushed to the driver's aid. The good Samaritans extinguished the fire and helped pull the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was then moved to the top of the Dallas Divide, where a helicopter was able to pick him up and airlift him to the hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 145 about 20 miles west of Telluride.