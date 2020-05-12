Phased reopening planned for Rocky Mountain National Park on May 27

Rocky Mountain National Park is scheduled to start a phased reopening on May 27.

Despite the plan to reopen, park officials want to remind the public the current "Safer At Home" order in Colorado encourages residents to limit activities to your immediate community. The governor has requested people don't travel more than 10 miles from their home. The order is set to expire on May 26 but could be extended at any time.

Rocky Mountain National Park plans to increase recreational access and services before June. Click here to visit the park's website for any updates.

Wilderness camping permits will be issued beginning May 27 through the autumn. In early May, park staff began contacting wilderness campers who had existing permits for the month of May to reschedule, if possible, their wilderness camping permits for later in the summer.

Shuttle bus operations within the Bear Lake Road corridor will begin on May 27. It is unknown at this time whether the Hiker Shuttle from the Estes Park Visitor Center will be operating this summer. The capacity of the shuttle buses in the Bear Lake Corridor will be limited to 15 passengers per trip.

Portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds are scheduled to open on June 4.

More announcements are expected from the park in the coming months.