'Gannon's Law': Petition calls for young Colorado runaways to be classified as endangered

A mother of two wants to see the law change when it comes to runaways in Colorado.

And she is working to make that happen.

Like so many others across the country, Taran Witt of Woodbridge, Virginia, has following the Gannon Stauch case.

"This one just really has touched my heart, and for whatever reason, Gannon’s story has just really been on my mind and on my heart since the very beginning," she told 11 News reporter Robbie Reynold.

It was how Gannon's case was handled in the first very days that compelled her to act -- specifically, that the 11-year-old was labeled a runaway initially.

"Having listed him as a runaway, I know that law enforcement did everything that they could, I do not believe that the situation was responded in the same manner that it would have been had it just been a missing and endangered child from the get-go," she said.

She has started a Change.org petition calling for exactly that in future cases involving children under 13.

The sheriff's office told 11 News that Gannon being classified as a runaway did not change how they investigated the case -- "We have taken extraordinary steps to get Gannon home safely," EPSO spokesperson Sgt. Deborah Mynatt told 11 News in a text on the third day he was missing -- but once the case was elevated to missing-endangered on Jan. 30, the sheriff's office received more resources from agencies including the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Witt's petition calls for any missing child under 13 in Colorado to be classified as endangered immediately.

"I don’t feel as though children who are under 13 years old are safe when they are out and about on their own.," she said. "And even if they are a runaway, I feel like all hands should be on board; everybody should be deployed to be looking for them immediately. I just don’t feel like a child that age is capable of making a safe runaway strategy."

The "Gannon's Law" petition already has more than 11,000 signatures.

11 News reached out to state lawmakers Wednesday, who said they were so busy with the death penalty legislation, they haven't had time to look at the idea.