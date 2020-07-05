Peterson Air Force Base youth center set to temporarily closes due to positive COVID cases

The youth center on Peterson Air Force Base is closed temporarily to be sanitized after possible COVID-contamination.

Leadership from the base made the announcement on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

"Today 21st Space Wing Leadership was notified that two children and one staff member at the base Youth Center tested positive for Coronavirus," the post said. "The Peterson Youth Center will close tomorrow, July 6, for deep-cleaning and re-open Tuesday, 7 July. Additionally, Peterson youth center's open recreation program is suspended until further notice due to staffing shortages."

The base says they are taking the proper precautions and notifying all the correct parties. Peterson leadership learned about it on July 4.

"Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering when out in public, practice good hand hygiene and stay home if sick," a press release further added.