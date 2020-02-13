Person reportedly displays a gun in a Colorado Springs Walmart parking lot prompting a lockdown

Police were called to a disturbance at a Walmart in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Officers were on scene a little after 6 p.m. The store was put on lockdown, according to multiple 11 News viewers who were in the building at the time. The store was back open at about 6:30 p.m.

Police had limited information last time this article was updated. They had received a 911 call about a person displaying a gun. When officers arrived on scene the person had already left. There were no reports of shots fired and no reports of any injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in an older model blue 2000's Honda Sedan, according to police. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early twenties with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a sweatshirt at the time of the crime.