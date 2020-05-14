Person of interest in Manitou Springs death case considered armed and dangerous

Authorities are hoping for help in locating a person of interest tied to a death case out of Manitou Springs. The person is considered armed and dangerous.

Bobby Joe Berry is pictured at the top of this article and is wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for questioning. Although he isn't a suspect in the case, authorities are warning the public to not approach him and call 719-390-5555 with information on his location.

Berry may have information on a suspicious death case that happened on Wednesday. At about 1:36 p.m. the Manitou Springs Police Department found a man dead inside a home near El Paso Boulevard while doing a welfare check. They asked for assistance from the sheriff's office in the case.

Berry reportedly has friends in the Dallas, Texas and Borger, Texas areas. Berry does not have a known associated vehicle, but license plates from the deceased party’s vehicle are missing, Colorado license plate, 472-VGK.

The person found deceased has not been publicly identified.