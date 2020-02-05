Person found dead in Colorado Springs drainage system following fire

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a Colorado Springs drainage system on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a fire in the area of 14th and Vermijo in Old Colorado City at about 9:30 a.m. At about noon the body was discovered. The gender of the person was not available, the coroner will be looking into a cause of death.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.