Person climbs electrical tower in Colorado Springs

People gathered in Colorado Springs Monday evening as someone appeared to be climbing a large electrical tower.

It isn't clear why the person scaled the tower, but viewers started reaching out to 11 News at about 5 p.m. wondering what the police activity was for.

This is in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.

11 News has a crew at the scene and multiple calls into police for more information. As more details become available this article will be updated.