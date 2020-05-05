WATCH: Person arrested for leaking affidavit in 'high-profile' murder case; prosecutor in Letecia Stauch case addresses the public

A person in Adams County is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly leaking an affidavit in a high-profile El Paso County murder case.



The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The DA's office did not specifically name the case in question -- but said that the lead prosecutor in the Letecia Stauch case would be addressing the incident in a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is the statement released by the DA's office:

"This morning, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies, the FBI, and an investigator with the Adam’s County DA’s office served a misdemeanor citation on a person in Adams County for one count of official misconduct. Official misconduct is a class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by three months to 364 days in jail, a fine of $250 to $1,000, or both. Law enforcement alleges that this person accessed the affidavit in a high profile, pending first-degree murder case – knowing that the affidavit had not been made public – and released it to an online website that tracks crimes. Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen (who is the lead prosecutor on the Letecia Stauch homicide case) will address this development at 2 today on the west side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum – 215 S. Tejon, Colorado Springs."