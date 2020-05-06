Penrose surgeon recovers from COVID, donates convalescent plasma

No one is immune to getting the coronavirus -- not even doctors.

Dr. Steve Myers checks charts at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Steve Myers knows that first hand. He’s an orthopedic surgeon at Penrose Hospital.

Myers went skiing in Vail at the beginning of March.

“Had a great weekend,” he said. “Actually did a ski race on Sunday.”

A few days after returning, he started to feel sick.

“Thursday night, I came home and was having dinner with my wife, and I started feeling a little flu-ish, a little achy. We took my temperature, and it was 100.4. So I thought, ‘Oh boy, I better take this seriously.’"

Myers got tested for the coronavirus, and the results came back positive.

“I had about six days of flu-like symptoms. I had achy chills and a temperature most of the six days, and then that seemed to go away,” he said. “Then I had a dry cough for about a week and that went away nicely also.”

The surgeon recovered without ever having to be hospitalized.

“I feel very fortunate to have gotten through this being 64 because I know a lot of younger people are having more trouble than I did.”

Once he was fully recovered, Myers started donating his convalescent plasma, which has antibodies that can help other COVID-19 patients.

“As an orthopedist, I’m not really contributing much to this crisis that we’re in right now, but I can donate plasma, and I think that’s a great thing to do,” he said. “They told me that four patients, very sick patients, were able to be treated with that plasma, so that felt good.”

Myers is also using his extra time to meet with other patients who have the coronavirus.

“It’s kind of nice to reassure them that you can get through it,” he said. “But I also make it clear that you may experience something very different, and that’s something we all have to keep in mind."

As for the ski race Myers competed in while he was up in Vail...

“I actually won the race,” he said with a laugh.

A trip he won’t soon forget.