Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

It happened near Murray Boulevard and Airport Road in east Colorado Springs. Officers were called to the intersection after 7:00p.m. Saturday night.

CSPD says the Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.

A person was transported to the hospital.

11 News is working to learn if anyone has serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.